Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Will Announce Earnings of $2.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will report earnings per share of $2.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.59. Signature Bank reported earnings per share of $2.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year earnings of $11.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.95 to $11.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $13.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company had revenue of $345.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBNY traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,329. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $111.91 and a 1-year high of $148.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

