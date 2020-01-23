Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Will Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will post $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.45. SkyWest reported earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.93 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SKYW shares. BidaskClub downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on SkyWest in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Shares of SKYW stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,078. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.56. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $47.62 and a fifty-two week high of $66.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,902,000 after purchasing an additional 132,691 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter worth about $20,411,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 16.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 258,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,707,000 after purchasing an additional 36,532 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1,281.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 226,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 210,386 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 77.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 166,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 72,676 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

