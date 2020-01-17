Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) will post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.29. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $473.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.65 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.96%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQM. ValuEngine raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 3.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth $37,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 70.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 10.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQM stock opened at $31.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

