Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $481.81 Million

Equities analysts expect Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) to post sales of $481.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $479.30 million and the highest is $488.42 million. Summit Materials posted sales of $445.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.20). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $665.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Summit Materials to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $22.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.82.

In other Summit Materials news, insider Mikel Shane Evans sold 344,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $8,123,851.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian James Harris sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $712,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,067.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,051 shares of company stock worth $9,793,345 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 304,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,663,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,520,000 after purchasing an additional 97,208 shares during the last quarter.

SUM traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.60. 411,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,478. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,262.26 and a beta of 2.14. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.34.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

