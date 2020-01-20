Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) will announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Syros Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.49% and a negative net margin of 3,115.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.89.

In related news, insider Jeremy P. Springhorn purchased 9,879 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $49,296.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,146.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 11,319.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 863.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $360.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.59. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $11.93.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

