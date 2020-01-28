Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) to report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Teligent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.02). Teligent posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teligent will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teligent.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 million. Teligent had a negative return on equity of 232.25% and a negative net margin of 51.29%.

TLGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded Teligent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Teligent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

NASDAQ:TLGT opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $22.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.21. Teligent has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Teligent by 449.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 113,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Teligent by 247.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34,996 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Teligent in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Teligent by 247.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Teligent in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

