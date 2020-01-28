Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Tenet Healthcare posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 98%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 35.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

THC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.15.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $1,999,362.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,455.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,069,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,706,000 after purchasing an additional 988,993 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 9.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 631,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after purchasing an additional 55,560 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of THC opened at $33.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.45.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

