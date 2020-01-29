Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $159.24 Million

Brokerages expect TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) to announce sales of $159.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $154.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.97 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH posted sales of $118.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will report full year sales of $480.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $471.59 million to $489.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $586.93 million, with estimates ranging from $583.21 million to $590.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $100.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.83 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 10.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of TNP stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.38. The stock had a trading volume of 317,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,343. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $306.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 444,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 431,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 21,108 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $478,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 420.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 139,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 112,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

About TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

