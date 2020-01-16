Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to Post $0.27 EPS

Analysts expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. TTM Technologies posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.49 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TTM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $15.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

In other news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $747,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 50,494 shares of company stock worth $756,274 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,869,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,473,000 after acquiring an additional 98,489 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 26.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,502,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,725,000 after acquiring an additional 722,397 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 53.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,393,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,391,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after acquiring an additional 52,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,305,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,321,000 after acquiring an additional 32,845 shares in the last quarter.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

