Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.14. UMB Financial reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 107.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $4.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

In related news, CAO J Walker Brian sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer M. Payne sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $258,469.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,060 shares of company stock worth $802,339 in the last three months. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMBF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.42. 111,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,808. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $60.18 and a 52-week high of $71.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

