Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.80. Universal Display reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Universal Display.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OLED. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen cut shares of Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.23.

Shares of Universal Display stock traded down $3.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,571. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.21. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $101.10 and a 52-week high of $230.32.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 24,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $4,977,264.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,876,081.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $1,263,276.00. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

