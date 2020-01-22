Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) to Announce $0.60 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.67. Upland Software reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $3.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a positive return on equity of 21.45%. Upland Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UPLD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Upland Software stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.73, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87.

In other Upland Software news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,450 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $49,909.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,027.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 60.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

