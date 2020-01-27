Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to Post $1.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings per share of $1.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50. Valero Energy reported earnings per share of $2.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $11.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Barclays began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $3.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.85. 1,413,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,795. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 26.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,169,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $611,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,616 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Valero Energy by 313.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,036,000 after acquiring an additional 960,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,964,000 after acquiring an additional 896,211 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in Valero Energy by 41.8% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,425,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,507,000 after acquiring an additional 420,200 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 9,263.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 409,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 405,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

