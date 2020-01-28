Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Venator Materials reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 177.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.49 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNTR. ValuEngine raised shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.68.

Shares of VNTR stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $323.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.87. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $7.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNTR. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 532,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 280,570 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 292,300 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 604,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 87,247 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,027,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 38,890 shares during the period. 40.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

