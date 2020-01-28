Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) to announce ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.37). Veritone posted earnings of ($0.92) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.35. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 103.93% and a negative net margin of 134.96%. The business had revenue of $12.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Veritone’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VERI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Veritone in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Veritone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Veritone to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Veritone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III acquired 30,896 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $81,565.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,565.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 102,718 shares of company stock valued at $282,983 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone in the third quarter worth $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 86,922 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the 3rd quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. 14.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritone stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.17. 311,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,948. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88. Veritone has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $55.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

