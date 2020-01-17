Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.19. Welbilt reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Welbilt had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 46.20%. The firm had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Welbilt in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Welbilt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Buckingham Research cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of Welbilt stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 74,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,644. Welbilt has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in Welbilt by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welbilt (WBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com