Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $284.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to announce $284.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $289.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $281.00 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted sales of $257.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WAL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup set a $58.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens set a $55.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

In other news, Director Todd Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,378,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,650. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,702,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,465,000 after acquiring an additional 296,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,958,000 after buying an additional 334,241 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 686.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,815,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,205,000 after buying an additional 1,585,020 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,068,000 after buying an additional 865,456 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,412,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,164,000 after buying an additional 250,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAL traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.60. 585,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,232. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average of $48.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com