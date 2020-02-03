Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Wisdom Tree Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.06. Wisdom Tree Investments reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wisdom Tree Investments.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Wisdom Tree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

In other news, Director Anthony Bossone purchased 100,000 shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank Salerno sold 6,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $35,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 428,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 66,553 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 285,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 13.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,780,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,525,000 after buying an additional 333,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,602,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,548. Wisdom Tree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

