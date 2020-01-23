Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) to announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for XCel Brands’ earnings. XCel Brands posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that XCel Brands will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow XCel Brands.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The textile maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). XCel Brands had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XELB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of XCel Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson cut shares of XCel Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of XCel Brands in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

XELB traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.55. 44,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,117. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. The company has a market cap of $27.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.46. XCel Brands has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XCel Brands stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,498 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of XCel Brands worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

About XCel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XCel Brands (XELB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com