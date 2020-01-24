Zacks: Brokerages Expect Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.25). Affimed posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 235.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.57). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Affimed had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.36.

Affimed stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,369. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82. The company has a market cap of $219.19 million, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Affimed has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $4.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Affimed in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Affimed in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affimed (AFMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com