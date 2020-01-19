Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.98). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALRN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

NASDAQ ALRN opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60. Aileron Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 179.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 31,787 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 195.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 66,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 44,253 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 261.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 240,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

