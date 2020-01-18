Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allied Motion Technologies’ earnings. Allied Motion Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allied Motion Technologies.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $96.63 million during the quarter. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 4.53%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMOT. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other Allied Motion Technologies news, Director Richard D. /Co/ Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,706. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. /Co/ Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $813,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,744.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,615 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,934 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 25.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 55.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.42. The company had a trading volume of 29,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.43 million, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average is $40.04.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

