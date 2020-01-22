Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) Will Announce Earnings of $2.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) to report $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arch Coal’s earnings. Arch Coal reported earnings of $4.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arch Coal will report full year earnings of $14.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.27 to $16.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.78 to $11.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arch Coal.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $6.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $3.05. Arch Coal had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 39.77%. The company had revenue of $619.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARCH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities set a $92.00 target price on shares of Arch Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Arch Coal from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Arch Coal from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Coal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

NYSE:ARCH traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.45. The company had a trading volume of 392,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,354. Arch Coal has a 52-week low of $61.98 and a 52-week high of $101.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.62. The company has a market capitalization of $953.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other Arch Coal news, CFO John T. Drexler sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $55,507.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,016 shares in the company, valued at $251,745.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Paul A. Lang sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $80,548.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,087.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,330 shares of company stock valued at $352,425. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Arch Coal by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arch Coal by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,879 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,030,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Arch Coal during the third quarter valued at about $1,873,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arch Coal by 89.7% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 130,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after buying an additional 61,775 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 3.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arch Coal (ARCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com