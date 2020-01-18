Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $387.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report sales of $387.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $395.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $376.00 million. Ares Capital posted sales of $345.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.17 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 49.90%. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARCC. Raymond James lowered Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.96. 3,538,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,607. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.58. Ares Capital has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $19.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Bartlett acquired 14,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $260,147.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Capital (ARCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com