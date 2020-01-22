Zacks: Brokerages Expect Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) to Post $1.71 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) to report earnings per share of $1.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Athene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the lowest is $1.63. Athene posted earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $6.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $7.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.44). Athene had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on ATH shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In related news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $382,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $438,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,788.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $954,590. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,514,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,232,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 995,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,869,000 after acquiring an additional 17,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATH traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.65. 1,419,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,303. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average of $42.78. Athene has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $48.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

