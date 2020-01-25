Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) will post sales of $69.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.00 million and the lowest is $68.83 million. Boingo Wireless reported sales of $67.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full-year sales of $269.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $268.56 million to $270.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $282.02 million, with estimates ranging from $269.66 million to $292.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boingo Wireless.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WIFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 11th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boingo Wireless presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

NASDAQ WIFI traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $11.89. The company had a trading volume of 534,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,683. Boingo Wireless has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $539.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 122.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 44.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

