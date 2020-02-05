Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boxlight’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Boxlight posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boxlight will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boxlight.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 93.01% and a negative net margin of 16.98%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BOXL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. National Securities began coverage on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boxlight by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 242,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boxlight by 319.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 5.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOXL remained flat at $$1.10 during trading on Friday. 187,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Boxlight has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $4.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 5.25.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

