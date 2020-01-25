Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.53. Boyd Gaming reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $819.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.22 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.11.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $298,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,309.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 35,510 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,056,777.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,217. Insiders own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.14. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

