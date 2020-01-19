Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.55 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) will announce sales of $4.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.59 billion and the lowest is $4.50 billion. Canadian Natural Resources reported sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $17.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.38 billion to $17.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.60 billion to $19.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.44. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $29.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.76.

Shares of CNQ stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.71. 1,977,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,750. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $32.79. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 52.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 313,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 17,660 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,141,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

