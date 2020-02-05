Zacks: Brokerages Expect CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) to Post $1.34 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) to post $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. CBRE Group reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Bank of America lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

In other news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $57,595.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,279,302.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,212,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 749,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,420,308.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,074 shares of company stock worth $4,223,623. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,358,000 after buying an additional 85,888 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in CBRE Group by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 65,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 45,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,629,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,700. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.81 and a 200 day moving average of $55.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.69. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $45.16 and a 52-week high of $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBRE Group (CBRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com