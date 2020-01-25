Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $383.72 Million

Brokerages predict that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will post sales of $383.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $390.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $372.89 million. Chart Industries reported sales of $290.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GTLS. BidaskClub raised shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.24. 372,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,476. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $52.32 and a 1 year high of $95.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 82,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 18.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 7.1% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

