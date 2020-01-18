Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $559.01 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) will report $559.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $596.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $511.00 million. Cleveland-Cliffs reported sales of $696.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $555.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.88 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 125.91%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. Citigroup cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Macquarie set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $103,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 99,649 shares in the company, valued at $808,153.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,265.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 318.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,519 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 34,637 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,962,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,887,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.05. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $12.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.27%.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

