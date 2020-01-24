Zacks: Brokerages Expect Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.28. Conn’s posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Conn’s had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $377.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Conn’s’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CONN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Conn’s from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average is $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.92. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $27.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Conn’s by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Conn’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Conn’s by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after buying an additional 25,556 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Conn’s by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 417,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Conn’s by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,428,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,091,000 after buying an additional 57,289 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

