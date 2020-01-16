Zacks: Brokerages Expect ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Brokerages expect that ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ContraFect’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). ContraFect reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ContraFect.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFRX shares. ValuEngine downgraded ContraFect from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

CFRX stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $188.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.51. ContraFect has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFRX. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,356,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 735,450 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

