Zacks: Brokerages Expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.64 Million

January 17, 2020

Brokerages predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) will announce $4.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.90 million and the lowest is $1.93 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $38.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.50 million to $43.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.24 million, with estimates ranging from $4.82 million to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.16% and a negative return on equity of 169.38%. The company had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRBP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.01. 858,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,806. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $9.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $458.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

