Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to Announce $2.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.61. Cummins posted earnings of $3.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year earnings of $14.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.90 to $15.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $14.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMI. UBS Group set a $162.00 price objective on Cummins in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.41.

Cummins stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,181,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,579. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins has a 12 month low of $140.88 and a 12 month high of $186.73.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,170,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,331,000 after acquiring an additional 276,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,509,000 after purchasing an additional 629,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,542,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,936,000 after purchasing an additional 76,432 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cummins by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,112,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,932,000 after buying an additional 452,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

