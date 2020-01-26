Zacks: Brokerages Expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Will Post Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will report $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.60. Electronic Arts reported earnings of $2.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion.

Several research firms have commented on EA. Zacks Investment Research cut Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.12.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $864,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $48,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,360 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102,525 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $112.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.50. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $114.13. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Further Reading: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electronic Arts (EA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com