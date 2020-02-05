Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.18) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enlivex Therapeutics.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENLV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ENLV stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,162. Enlivex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90. The company has a market capitalization of $82.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Enlivex Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate for the prevention of complications post bone marrow transplantations; treatment of patients that do not respond to steroid treatment upon occurrence of graft vs host disease post bone marrow transplantations; and prevention of cytokine storms, organ damage, and multiple organ failure in sepsis patients.

