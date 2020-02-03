Zacks: Brokerages Expect Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.80. Expeditors International of Washington reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

Shares of EXPD stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.65. 65,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $67.97 and a one year high of $81.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $14,249,543.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

