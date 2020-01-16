Zacks: Brokerages Expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.45. Federal Signal reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.06 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FSS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

FSS traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,088. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $35.75.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $1,343,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,591,674.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter worth $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter worth $145,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 100.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

