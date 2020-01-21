Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.08 Million

Analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) will announce sales of $155.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.56 million and the lowest is $154.60 million. First Financial Bancorp reported sales of $155.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will report full year sales of $615.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $614.70 million to $615.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $623.58 million, with estimates ranging from $620.00 million to $627.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.98 million. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 27.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

FFBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 target price on First Financial Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First Financial Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

FFBC stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.39. 288,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,885. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.24. First Financial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In other First Financial Bancorp news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 304,860 shares in the company, valued at $7,475,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 78.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,477,000 after buying an additional 17,267 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 7.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,477,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,012,000 after buying an additional 175,710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com