Zacks: Brokerages Expect FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) to Announce -$0.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) will report ($0.62) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FreightCar America’s earnings. FreightCar America posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FreightCar America will report full-year earnings of ($3.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.26) to ($3.09). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.70). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FreightCar America.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.60). FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $40.65 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Buckingham Research set a $3.50 price objective on shares of FreightCar America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of FreightCar America from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FreightCar America by 791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 25,809 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in FreightCar America by 604.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RAIL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.80. 94,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,833. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $8.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.24.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

