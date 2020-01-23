Zacks: Brokerages Expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) to Post $0.51 EPS

Analysts expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.68. Goodyear Tire & Rubber also reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on GT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

GT stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,026,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,535. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $21.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 35,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

