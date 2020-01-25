Zacks: Brokerages Expect GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $575.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) to announce sales of $575.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $583.81 million and the lowest is $567.64 million. GoPro posted sales of $377.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.36 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 32.29% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

GPRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on GoPro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GoPro from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. GoPro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.55.

Shares of GoPro stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,721,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,121. The firm has a market cap of $691.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38. GoPro has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $7.64.

In related news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $28,725.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,447.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 14,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $65,423.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 120,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,930.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,377 shares of company stock valued at $136,948 over the last three months. 22.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 3,479.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,555,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,415 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new stake in GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,926,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GoPro during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,517,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GoPro by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,267,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 776,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GoPro by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,358,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,639,000 after purchasing an additional 389,072 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

