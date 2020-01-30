Zacks: Brokerages Expect Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.51 Million

Analysts expect Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) to post $15.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.60 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $13.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $66.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.80 million to $67.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $65.47 million, with estimates ranging from $61.60 million to $68.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 million. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 53.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AJX shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of AJX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,335. Great Ajax has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 54.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Great Ajax in the third quarter worth $93,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Great Ajax by 35.6% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Great Ajax by 11.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Great Ajax in the second quarter worth $339,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

