Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) will report $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. Hanover Insurance Group posted sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $4.77 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hanover Insurance Group.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share.

THG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

NYSE:THG traded up $2.12 on Friday, reaching $139.82. 132,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.40 and a 200-day moving average of $133.96. Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $107.39 and a 52-week high of $140.00.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total transaction of $86,192.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,671.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 838,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,108 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 735,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,415,000 after purchasing an additional 93,209 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,475,000 after purchasing an additional 67,470 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,966,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 28.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 177,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,070,000 after purchasing an additional 39,024 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

