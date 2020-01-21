Zacks: Brokerages Expect HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Will Post Earnings of $3.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.96. HCA Healthcare reported earnings per share of $2.99 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $10.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.45 to $10.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.39 to $11.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 173.49% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.07.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $148.40 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $150.17. The company has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $866,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 19,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total value of $2,577,780.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,485.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,095 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,906,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,021 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,105.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,165,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,837,000 after buying an additional 2,902,715 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,370,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,247,000 after buying an additional 27,967 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 215.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,328,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,562,000 after buying an additional 907,658 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 764.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,211,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,743,000 after buying an additional 1,071,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com