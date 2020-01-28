Zacks: Brokerages Expect Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.44 Million

Analysts predict that Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) will report $41.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.11 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year sales of $152.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $152.10 million to $153.55 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $185.45 million, with estimates ranging from $184.00 million to $186.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.77 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCAT. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 116,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,012,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. 45.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCAT traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $35.10. The company had a trading volume of 296,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.85.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

