Zacks: Brokerages Expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.44 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will announce $25.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.07 million. Home Bancorp reported sales of $25.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year sales of $100.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $99.60 million to $101.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $102.93 million, with estimates ranging from $99.90 million to $105.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $25.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.16 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

Shares of HBCP traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,242. The firm has a market cap of $355.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.38. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.17.

In other news, Director Chris P. Rader purchased 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after buying an additional 39,019 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $962,000. 39.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

