Zacks: Brokerages Expect Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $215.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) will post $215.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $214.80 million and the highest is $216.40 million. Huron Consulting Group reported sales of $228.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year sales of $858.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $855.30 million to $860.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $906.95 million, with estimates ranging from $905.90 million to $908.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $219.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HURN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Huron Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub cut Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barrington Research increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total transaction of $66,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,494.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Massaro sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $52,212.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2,794.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 268,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,447,000 after buying an additional 258,855 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter worth about $5,586,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter worth about $3,514,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 66.3% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 39,865 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter worth about $1,662,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.81. The company had a trading volume of 115,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,256. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $44.78 and a 12-month high of $70.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.83 and its 200 day moving average is $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

